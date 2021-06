Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the US must stop using its sanctions as leverage against the Islamic Republic.

In a phone call on Friday, Zarif and his British counterpart Dominic Raab agreed on need to resume full compliance with the JCPOA.

Zarif also underlined that the US must return fully to its obligations and cease trying to use unlawful economic war against Iran as negotiating “leverage”.

They also discussed bilateral and consular issues.