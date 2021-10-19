US’ Lebanon Plot Failing: Top Iran Cmdr.

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

A senior Iranian military commander says the United States has incurred defeat in its recent conspiracy for Lebanon.

“These days we are seeing the United States’ retreat and its last months of presence in Iraq. We are seeing their failure in the dangerous Lebanon project,” said Major General Hossein Salami, the commander in chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC). 

“We are seeing the enemy has failed to achieve its objectives in Syria. We are seeing that the enemy has failed to reach the objectives it has pursued in imposing sanctions on Iran, and we are seeing the enemy’s political and economic blockade on our country has failed,” said the top commander.

He then touched upon late Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the US in Iraq in January 2020.

He said the movement of Iran’s Islamic Revolution and its military drive not only does not stop with the martyrdom of such great people, but gains momentum as well.

“Today, we are seeing this momentum all across the region where a resistance front has emerged to fight colonialism and hegemony in order to restore Muslims’ rights,” said the top commander. 

“You are seeing the conspicuous retreats of our enemies and major powers from the region,” he said.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here