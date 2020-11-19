US in No Position to Set Conditions for Rejoining JCPOA: Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the United States is in no position to set conditions for returning to the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Speaking in an interview with Iran newspaper, Zarif said the US move to return to the nuclear deal will be welcomed, but “they are in no position to set conditions.”

“It is very good that Mr. Biden wants to return to the JCPOA. Part of that is for the US to deliver on its commitments as a UN member state,” he added.

“It is clear that Iran will not accept any conditions,” he noted.

“They should lift the sanctions, stop the destructive measures adopted by Mr. Trump in breach of UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” the top diplomat added.

“The Americans have lost the privilege of being a signatory to the JCPOA, now they should regain that privilege,” he said.

“Rejoining the JCPOA is not something impossible, and everyone welcomes the United States’ efforts to regain that privilege. However, the US should make attempts to achieve that end,” Zarif said.