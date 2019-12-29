US Attacks PMU Bases in Iraq near Syria Border

The United States military has carried out strikes in Iraq and Syria against PMU forces. The air strikes likely carried out by drones targeted the Hashd al-Shaabi forces known as Kataib Hezbollah in their headquarters near the western Qaim district on the border with Syria.

Military sources have announced that some have been killed and dozens wounded on western Iraqi base.

Pentagon has released a statement claiming that the attacks targeted facilities including weapon depot and command and control centres.

“In response to repeated Kataib Hezbollah attacks on Iraqi bases that host Operation Inherent Resolve coalition forces, US forces have conducted precision defensive strikes that will degrade Kataib Hezbollah’s ability to conduct future attacks,”

Pentagon Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in the statement.

A US official said on Friday the Washington was looking into the possible involvement of Kataib Hezbollah in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that killed a US civilian contractor and injured some service members and Iraqi staff.

Kataib Hezbollah’s leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis has been designated a terrorist by Washington. His group has bases in Syria as well.

