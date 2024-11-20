Baghdad condemns Israeli letter to UN as pretext to justify assault against Iraq

“The message sent by the Zionist entity (Israel) to the UN Security Council represents a pretext for aggression against Iraq and aligns with its ongoing efforts to expand the war in the region,” Sudani said in a statement on Tuesday.

He emphasized the Baghdad government’s rejection of threats against his country, saying, “Decisions of war and peace are solely within the authority of the Iraqi state, and no party is allowed to infringe upon this right.”

Israel has already warned the Iraqi government that unless it reins in the attacks by the resistance groups, it faces Israeli strikes on its territory, according to reports.

The Iraqi prime minister also reaffirmed his country’s position of staying out of conflict, while maintaining its principled stance of seeking an end to Gaza and Lebanon crises, and providing humanitarian aid to Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.

On Monday, Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar sent a letter to the UN Security Council, asking the body to pressure the Iraqi government to end attacks by resistance fighters in the Arab country against the Tel Aviv regime’s interests.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, has been conducting numerous operations against sensitive targets lying across the Israeli-occupied territories since October 7 last year, when the Zionist entity began waging a bloody onslaught against the Gaza Strip.