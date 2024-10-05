Media WireMiddle East

Israel says two soldiers killed in Iraqi drone strike

An Iraqi drone attack killed two soldiers in northern Israel, according to the Israeli military officials.

According to the officials, the drone strike was launched by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. The group has launched several attacks over the last year in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

This is the first time the attack by the Iraqi group has resulted in any sort of casualties. The numbers are quite significant. It’s the first time since 1973 that any sort of Iraqi attack has killed an Israeli soldier.

The soldiers, members of the Israeli military’s Golani Brigade, were killed while at a base in the Golan Heights. Israeli officials had previously said they had been killed “in fighting” but later clarified that they died as a result of the strike.

At least 25 others were injured in the attack.

