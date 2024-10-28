Media WireMiddle East

Iraq complains to UN over Israel’s use of its airspace for strike on Iran

By IFP Media Wire

Iraq has condemned Israel’s use of its airspace to attack neighbouring Iran in a protest letter sent to United Nations secretary general, Antonio Guterres, and the UN Security Council.

A statement from government spokesperson Bassim Alawadi said the letter condemns “the Zionist entity’s blatant violation of Iraq’s airspace and sovereignty by using Iraqi airspace to carry out an attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran on October 26”.

Alawadi added the Iraqi foreign ministry would raise “this violation” in talks with the US, Israel’s biggest arms supplier and most powerful diplomatic ally.

On Saturday, the Iranian Air Defense Forces said in a statement that the country’s integrated air defense system successfully intercepted and countered the Israeli strikes targeting military locations in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces.

The attacks caused limited damage in some locations and the dimensions of the incident are under investigation, the statement added.

The Iranian Army also announced that four of its servicemen had been martyred in the raids.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has also condemned the Israeli assault as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, reiterating the country’s right to defend itself against foreign acts of aggression.

