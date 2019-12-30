Iran Strongly Condemns US Terrorist Attack on Iraq

In a statement on Monday, the Foreign Ministry spokesman condemned the American military strike on the Iraqi soil and against the Popular Mobilization Forces (also known as Hashd al-Shaabi) positions as a brazen example of terrorism.

Mousavi also called on the US to respect Iraq’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to stop interfering in the internal affairs of the Arab country.

Slamming Washington’s false claims about fighting against terrorism, the Iranian spokesperson said, “The attacks once again proved the US’ false claim about fighting against the Daesh (ISIS) Takfiri group, since the United States has struck the positions of the forces who have dealt heavy blows to the Daesh terrorists over the past years.”

“The US has demonstrated its decisive support for terrorism and disregard for the independence and sovereignty of nations by launching these attacks, and it must accept the responsibility for the consequences of such illegal measure,” the Iranian diplomat underlined.

The presence of foreign forces in the region would create insecurity, convulsion, and crisis, the Iranian spokesperson noted, adding, “The US must end its occupier-style presence (in the region).”

He finally reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Iraq, and expressed sympathy with the families of those martyred and wounded in the US’ terrorist attack on Iraq.

Mousavi’s comments came after the United States military carried out strikes in Iraq against PMU forces. The air strikes targeted positions of Kataib Hezbollah Brigades affiliated with PMU near the western al-Qaim district on the border with Syria.

At least 27 people have been killed and 51 wounded in the attacks, according to a PMU statement.