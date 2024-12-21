Kayhan: After Syria, it’s Iraq’s turn; Israel aims to reach Euphrates

Kayhan noted that Israeli army tanks, after crossing the Syrian governorate of Quneitra, have reached the administrative borders of Damascus.

“If the situation continues as it is and the Zionist regime’s goal with these advances is the Nile to Euphrates project, the next target could be Iraq,” the daily warned.

There are widespread reports that Israel, along with regional players like Turkey, played a role in the fall of the Assad government.

Israeli military aggressions on Syria have been ongoing since the beginning of the war in Syria in 2011, primarily targeting popular resistance forces.

Following the downfall of Assad, Israel launched an invasion of Syria, capturing key territories and conducting extensive strikes against military and infrastructure targets inside the country.