Unwarranted Concerns over Nuclear Program ‘Headache’ for Iran: Rouhani

The Iranian president says wrong beliefs and unwarranted concerns about Tehran’s peaceful nuclear activities have been a headache for the Iranian nation for years.

Addressing a ceremony where over 130 Iranian nuclear achievements were unveiled, President Hassan Rouhani said all of Iran’s nuclear activities are peaceful and geared to non-military objectives.

“Our goals have been clear since the outset, and we have used nuclear technology in different sectors in the country, including industry, medicine and power generation,” he said.

He added one of the glorious results of the 2015 nuclear accord, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was that it fully legalized nuclear technology in Iran and restored Iranians’ right.

President Rouhani added his administration takes pride in having further developed nuclear technology on all fronts during its tenure.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president underlined Iran’s compliance with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

“We have abided by the NPT. [But] what assistance and cooperation have you offered us? The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the US, Europe and major industrial countries are indebted to us in this regard and should pay this debt,” he said.

He also lashed out at Washington for having used nukes.

“We are still seeing the dangerous effects and consequences of the Untied States’ non-peaceful use of nuclear energy in Japan,” he added.