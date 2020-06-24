Unfounded Spy Data No Grounds for IAEA’s Demand: Iran

The Iranian parliament says unsubstantiated spy data cannot be a basis for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s demands to access Iranian sites.

That came in a statement issued by the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission in reaction to the resolution adopted by the IAEA’s Board of Governors against Iran.

The full text of the resolution follows.

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

The IAEA’s Board of Governors committed a grave mistake by issuing its politically charged and nonprofessional resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program on June 19, 2020, a resolution which lacks any legal and technical grounds.

The agency’s GOV/2020/34 resolution whose draft was presented by the three European countries of France, Britain and Germany, demands access to Iranian sites at a time when our country has, in recent years, been a place where the agency conducted the most number of its inspections and the most transparent ones. Furthermore, among all countries, Iran has had the most extensive cooperation with this international agency. But in return, the agency, under political and non-expert pressure from the US and its allies, has issued a resolution against Iran. While rejecting this resolution, the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission stresses that:

1. Under the regulations, the IAEA is not authorized to make demands for access based on data provided by spy services, especially what relies on baseless claims by the illegitimate Zionist regime [of Israel]. The whole world should know that if Iran agrees to demands for access based on such data, it will set a wrong precedent against all countries.

2. By proposing and adopting the recent resolution, the European countries advanced the United States’ demands and showed that they are no short of the US when it comes to bearing grudge against Iran, and this will go down in the Iranian nation’s historical memory.

3. In Article 6 of the “Law on Proportionate and Mutual Action by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Implementing JCPOA” approved in 2015, the Parliament has subjected the Iranian government’s cooperation with the agency to national interests; now, given the Board of Governor’s biased resolution, and in order to protect the Iranian nation’s inalienable rights, the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has drawn up and presented to the parliament floor for approval a motion which requires the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to stop the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol.

4. It has been announced time and again that based on a fatwa by Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei], there is no room for nuclear weapons in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s defense doctrine; at the same time, the Iranian nation will not allow international institutions to violate the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran under pressure from the US and its allies.