Iranian MP advocates for nuclear armament, citing North Korea’s example

In an interview with Didban Iran, Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani noted in the months leading up to US President Donald Trump’s election victory, some Iranian experts had advised the country to build nuclear weapons to strengthen its deterrent power.

This led some MPs and clerics to request Iran’s Leader to reconsider his fatwa against the development of nuclear weapons, he further said.

He referenced former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, who reportedly acknowledged that North Korea’s nuclear arsenal influenced America’s diplomatic tone.

Bakhshayesh stressed the importance of presenting a united front in response to Trump’s recent remarks about negotiations and maximum pressure on Iran, emphasizing that Iran’s Leader has clearly stated that negotiations with the US are “neither wise nor rational.”

Regarding American actions towards Iran, Bakhshayesh highlighted the potential miscalculation of the US in thinking Iran has weakened.

The lawmaker warned against American intentions to repeat the Libyan scenario in Iran, suggesting that the US aims to weaken Iran and potentially launch an attack, risking the nation’s security and sovereignty.