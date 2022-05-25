Wednesday, May 25, 2022
UN reacts to IRGC member assassination, says opposed to extra-judiciary murders

By IFP Media Wire
Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Colonel Hassan Sayyad-Khodaie

UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric has reacted to the assassination of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Colonel Hassan Sayyad-Khodaie, saying the body has always been opposed to the extra-judiciary murders.

In reply to and IRNA reporter about the UN reaction to the terrorist act that led to the martyrdom of that defender of the holy shrines in Tehran, Dujarric said that the UN has always been opposed to the extra-judiciary murders.

An extra-judiciary murder in this case is said to refer to a country, or regime that considers its own laws effective beyond its own borders and executes them in other countries.

At around 4 pm, Sunday, around the area of Tehran’s Mojahedin of Islam two motorcycle riders shot five bullets at Sayyad-Khodaie when he intended to enter his house.

The martyr’s body was proceeded over the mourning hands of Tehrani citizens on Tuesday and buried at the Martyrs Block of Tehran Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery.

