UK diplomat summoned to Iran Foreign Ministry

In meeting held at the ministry, the head of the Foreign Ministry’s Third Department of Western Europe called the baseless claims regarding rights violation in Iran, a continuation of the Iranophobia policy and demanded an end to this unfriendly approach adopted by the British government.

He described the new anti-Iran British sanctions as politically-motivated, adding that a country that has dealt with migrants and Muslims with the most severe discrimination and transfers refugees to Rwanda in breach of international law, is in no position to preach about human rights.

The Iranian official added the Islamic Republic of Iran has shown that it will not give in to hype and foreign pressures.

Ms. Isabelle Marsh also said she would convey Iran’s protest to London at the earliest.

The UK and the European Union have imposed new sanctions on the Islamic Republic over what they call crackdown on anti-government protests.

The Islamic Republic has in response, sanctioned some EU and British officials as well as entities.