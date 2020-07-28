Two Swedish Nationals Arrested in Iran on Drug Smuggling Charges

Iran’s Judiciary spokesman says two Swedish nationals have been apprehended in Iran on drug smuggling charges.

“News that two Swedish citizens have been arrested for smuggling narcotics is confirmed,” Gholam-Hossein Eslami said in a press conference on Tuesday.

He said a drug haul was seized from them when they were arrested. “They are still under arrest.”

“These individuals receive consular services and also enjoy the privileges that other prisoners have,” the spokesman said.

“We are waiting for the court to hold a session and issue a verdict,” he added.