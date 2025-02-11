IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsJudiciary

Lawyer: Detained Iranian journalist Niloufar Hamedi pardoned

By IFP Editorial Staff

Niloufar Hamedi, an Iranian journalist who was arrested in September 2022 following nationwide unrests and deadly protests, has been pardoned, according to her lawyers, Parto Borhanpour and Hojjat Kermani. The case against Hamedi has now been closed.

Hamedi was initially detained on September 22, 2022, and faced charges including “collaboration with the hostile government of the US,” “assembly and collusion to commit crimes against national security,” and “propaganda activities against the system.”

After 13 months of provisional detention, she was tried and sentenced to a total of 13 years in prison: 7 years for collaboration with a foreign government, 5 years for assembly and collusion, and 1 year for propaganda activities.

On January 14, 2024, Hamedi was temporarily released on bail set at approximately $200,000 by the Tehran Appeals Court after spending 17 months in detention.

Following an appeal, the court acquitted her of the charge of “collaboration with a hostile foreign government.” The remaining charges were pardoned, and her case has been officially closed.

