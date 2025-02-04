Legal case filed against two Iranian actors for ‘violation of norms, religious principles’

According to the judiciary’s statement, the festival’s inauguration, held recently in Tehran, was accompanied by controversies.

During the event, the two artists engaged in conduct that allegedly violated established social and religious conventions, sparking widespread reactions.

In response, authorities swiftly initiated legal proceedings, filing a case against them at Tehran’s Public and Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office on the same day.

The judicial process for this case has reportedly been underway in recent days.

Further developments regarding the legal proceedings are expected to be announced in due course.