Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Legal case filed against two Iranian actors for ‘violation of norms, religious principles’

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Judiciary of Iran has announced that a legal case has been opened against actors Reza Babak and Marzieh Boroumand following what was deemed an “act contrary to social and religious norms” during the opening ceremony of the 43rd Fajr Film Festival.

According to the judiciary’s statement, the festival’s inauguration, held recently in Tehran, was accompanied by controversies.

During the event, the two artists engaged in conduct that allegedly violated established social and religious conventions, sparking widespread reactions.

In response, authorities swiftly initiated legal proceedings, filing a case against them at Tehran’s Public and Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office on the same day.

The judicial process for this case has reportedly been underway in recent days.

Further developments regarding the legal proceedings are expected to be announced in due course.

