Expert: Two scenarios possible for US’s green light to Iran nuclear deal

In an interview with ILNA, political affairs expert Diako Hosseini said there are two scenarios explaining Washington’s swift approval of the text, saying, “First, the text was prepared in coordination with the United States and they were already aware of the details… The second scenario is that the US may not find the European proposal entirely to its liking, but at the same time predicts Iran will reject the plan, so they have preemptively accepted it to throw the ball in Iran’s court.”

He suggested that the Iranian negotiating team change course as the United States has so far had the upper hand in the blame game to paint a bleak picture of Iran at home and abroad.

Hosseini also said the Iranian team has to back down from its demand that US provide guarantees any US administration will remain committed to the agreement, saying such “guarantees are practically impossible.”

The political analyst also rejected claims that Russia has acted as an obstacle to block clinching a final agreement, saying Moscow will also be a loser in case the talks end in failure as it has to take sides with either Iran or the US and Israel in any future conflict.