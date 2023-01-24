Two Iranian police officers killed in southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan

The targeted officers are Captain Mokhtar Momeni and Second Lieutenant Abouzar Omidvar.

A third lieutenant was also wounded in the ambush.

The local police say they have opened an investigation into the incident, pledging that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

Clashes between Iranian troops and terrorists as well as bandits who infiltrate the Iranian territory from the eastern borders are commonplace in parts of Sistan and Balouchestan Province.

Some of the armed groups are narcotraffickers but there are also some who are members of terrorist groups funded by Iran’s regional adversaries.