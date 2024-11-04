IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Leader of terrorist group behind deadly attack on Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan border guards killed

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

The spokesperson for the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced the leader of a terror group behind a deadly attack on border guards in Taftan, Sistan and Baluchestan province, has been killed.

Brigadier General Montazer al-Mahdi, said the primary members of the terrorist cell responsible for the recent attack in Taftan were neutralized or apprehended within a week.

He added that in a complex intelligence operation, police counter-terrorism units located and killed the group’s leader in the Goharkooh area of Taftan.

Additionally, the spokesman added, two more terrorists were detained, including one who recorded the attack scene. Six individuals who provided support to the terrorists were also arrested, with some admitting to involvement in past attacks on security personnel.

Last Saturday, the terrorists  ambushed police forces patrols, killing 10 servicemen. The terrorist attack even drew a strong condemnation from the UN Security Council.

