Leader of terrorist group behind deadly attack on Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan border guards killed

Brigadier General Montazer al-Mahdi, said the primary members of the terrorist cell responsible for the recent attack in Taftan were neutralized or apprehended within a week.

He added that in a complex intelligence operation, police counter-terrorism units located and killed the group’s leader in the Goharkooh area of Taftan.

Additionally, the spokesman added, two more terrorists were detained, including one who recorded the attack scene. Six individuals who provided support to the terrorists were also arrested, with some admitting to involvement in past attacks on security personnel.

Last Saturday, the terrorists ambushed police forces patrols, killing 10 servicemen. The terrorist attack even drew a strong condemnation from the UN Security Council.