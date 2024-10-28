IRGC: Four killed, four detained in connection with Iran’s Taftan terrorist attack

Following the “terrorist” incident on Saturday in the southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, which led to the killing of 10 Iranian law enforcement forces, the operational and intelligence units of the Quds Base of the IRGC’s Ground Force, in cooperation with the provincial intelligence and police forces, managed to identify the hideout of the “terrorists” and attack them using combat drones, said the report.

It added that during the operation, four “terrorists” were killed, four others were arrested, and several sustained injuries, while noting that a number of them managed to escape.

According to the report, a manhunt has been launched to arrest the rest of the “terrorists”.

The Jaish al-adl group has claimed responsibility for the attack.