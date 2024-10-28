Media WireSecuritySelected

IRGC: Four killed, four detained in connection with Iran’s Taftan terrorist attack

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Police

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced the arrest of four people in connection with the Saturday terrorist attack in the city of Taftan in southeast of the country. It added four more terrorists were also killed and several others were wounded in the operation involving drones.

Following the “terrorist” incident on Saturday in the southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, which led to the killing of 10 Iranian law enforcement forces, the operational and intelligence units of the Quds Base of the IRGC’s Ground Force, in cooperation with the provincial intelligence and police forces, managed to identify the hideout of the “terrorists” and attack them using combat drones, said the report.

It added that during the operation, four “terrorists” were killed, four others were arrested, and several sustained injuries, while noting that a number of them managed to escape.

According to the report, a manhunt has been launched to arrest the rest of the “terrorists”.

The Jaish al-adl group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

