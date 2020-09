Two Iranian border guards have been killed by armed narco-traffickers in Khuzestan province in the southwest of the country.

A captain and a sergeant major were gunned down in the firefight which occurred in the Hour-al-Azim region in Dasht-e Azadegan County.

Another Iranian border guard was wounded in the shootout and taken to hospital. He underwent treatment and his general condition is satisfactory at the moment.

No further details about the incident are available at this point.