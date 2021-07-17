Two Bodies Recovered in Flash Floods in Southeast Iran

The bodies of two of five people who had gone missing in flooding in a village near the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman have been found.

The bodies of a man and woman were spotted in two locations 2 kilometres apart, said the Kerman governor.

Flashflooding also swept away three vehicles.

The occupants riding in one of the vehicles managed to save their lives before their car was washed away.

“The occupants in another vehicle were also saved by bystanders at the scene, but a Peugeot car whose occupants remain unaccounted for was swept away by the floods,” the governor added.

Search and rescue teams are still looking for the bodies of the other individuals still missing.