Turkish FM expresses concern over terror attacks in Afghanistan

The Turkish foreign minister has expressed deep concern over the recent terror attacks against Muslim worshippers in Afghanistan.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu raised the issue in a Thursday phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

The two top diplomats discussed the latest developments in Tehran-Ankara ties and regional and international issues of mutual interest such as the Afghanistan developments, holding the Astana summit and the 7th strategic meeting between Iran and Turkey.

The top Iranian diplomat expressed concern over a surge in terrorist attacks on worshippers in Afghanistan and said Muslim countries are expected play a more active role in this regard.

Amir Abdollahian described next week’s meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbors in Tehran as an opportunity for the countries to exchange views on ways of paving the way for a stable Afghanistan which would be free of terrorism and violence in order to fulfill the will the Afghan people.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also expressed worry over the rise in terror attacks in Afghanistan. The Turkish foreign minister underlined the need for taking practical measures to prevent acts of terrorism, to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan, and to consolidate efforts to step up the fight against terror groups like Daesh. Çavuşoğlu added that all neighbors of Afghanistan should help with the battle against terrorism.