According to Hamshahrionline news outlet, flight 4808 of Meraj Airlines made an emergency landing for refueling at Shahid Madani Airport in Tabriz on Saturday.

Passengers said the plane was supposed to leave Istanbul at 09:00 a.m. local time, but it received permission for flight with an eight-hour delay.

The source also says, in a similar incident on Friday, Turkish airport authorities delayed an Iranian flight from Istanbul to the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad for nine hours.