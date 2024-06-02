Turkey urges maximum efforts to end Gaza war

Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri spoke with Fidan and exchanged views on the latest developments in Palestine and the Zionist regime’s crimes in the Gaza Strip and Rafah.

On behalf of the Iranian government and people, Bagheri appreciated the sympathy and messages of condolences from top Turkish officials, especially the declaration of the national mourning in Turkey over the martyrdom of the Iranian president and foreign minister.

Bagheri also praised the participation of the Turkish vice president and foreign minister in a commemoration ceremony for the Islamic Republic of Iran’s martyred president and foreign minister.

Referring to an upcoming meeting of foreign ministers of the D-8 group of eight developing Islamic countries in Istanbul, the acting Iranian foreign minister also expressed hope that the two countries will hold talks on issues of mutual interest on the sidelines of the event.

Bagheri also touched on the latest developments in Palestine and the incessant crimes by the Zionist regime against women, children and innocent people in Gaza and Rafah.

He stressed, “The aggression on Rafah, sealing the crossing in the region, and preventing the movement of cars and trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza are another manifestation of the crimes by the brutal and bloodthirsty Zionist regime.”

“The cooperation and synergy between Islamic countries create an important and effective capacity in supporting the oppressed people of Gaza,” Bagheri noted, calling on Muslim states not to spare any opportunity or capacity to back the people in Palestine.

For his part, the Turkish foreign minister once again expressed his condolences for the martyrdom of the Iranian president and foreign minister and prayed to God for their forgiveness.

Fidan also stressed on the necessity for coordination between Muslim states and welcomed the proposal by the Islamic Republic of Iran for an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as very valuable.

The Turkish foreign minister said the Zionist regime has imposed a blockade on Gaza in order to exterminate the Palestinian people and added all capacities should be implemented to stop the ongoing crimes and genocide by the Zionists against humanity.

He also added continuing talks between Tehran and Ankara on the issue and other important bilateral and regional issues is very important and productive.