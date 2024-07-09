Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Erdoğan congratulates Pezeshkian on presidential election victory

By IFP Media Wire
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has congratulated Iran’s newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian for his election victory.

A statement made by the Presidential Communications Directorate said Erdoğan called Pezeshkian to congratulate him. The two leaders discussed Türkiye-Iran relations, as well as regional and global developments.

Erdoğan told Pezeshkian that he believes bilateral relations between the two countries, based on deep-rooted historical ties, will further develop in the new era.

He also wished him success in his term.

Pezeshkian won a runoff election on Friday against the ultraconservative Saeed Jalili to replace President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May.

The 69-year-old reformist secured more than 16 million votes, around 54%, with Jalili winning more than 13 million, roughly 44%, out of about 30 million votes cast.

The new president found wide coverage in Turkish media for his part-Turkic roots. His father is an Iranian Azerbaijani, while his mother hails from Iran’s Kurdish community.

