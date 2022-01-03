Monday, January 3, 2022
type here...
PoliticsSecurityForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

“Trump belongs in ash heap of history after Gen. Soleimani assassination”

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
On the second anniversary of the US assassination of top Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the office of Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution has in a tweet said Donald Trump will go to the dustbin of history after paying the price for the assassination.

“Martyr Soleimani will live forever; but those who martyred him, Trump and the likes, belong in the ash heap of history, and will be among the forgotten by the history and will get lost. Of course, God Willing, after paying for their actions here in this world,” read the tweet, posted almost exactly on the minutes that marked the second anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination.
The Iranian commander was assassinated in a US drone strike near Baghdad Airport on January 3, 2020. The then US President Donald Trump claimed responsibility for ordering Soleimani’s assassination.

Previous articleRally held in Tehran to condemn US assassination of gen. Soleimani

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks