Wednesday, June 15, 2022
IFP ExclusiveBusinessTransportation

Transportation ties between Iran, Turkmenistan grows

By IFP Editorial Staff
Transportation ties between Iran Turkmenistan

Iran’s Minister of Transport and Urban Development Rostam Ghassemi says transportation between the Islamic Republic and Turkmenistan has increased by 50 percent since the implementation of previous agreements and revision of tariffs.

In a meeting with Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications of Turkmenistan Chakyev Mammethan Berdimyradovich and his visiting delegation in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday, Ghassemi said new agreements can lead to new leaps in transpiration ties.

He also said Iran and Turkmenistan can expand ties to include Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Turkey for a combined and comprehensive transit route, adding a joint commission can be held in Ashgabat or Tehran to pave the way for the expansion.

The Turkmen official, for his part, welcomed the idea and said his country is ready to prepare the requirements.

A high-ranking delegation from Turkmenistan, led by Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, arrived in Tehran on Tuesday to further bolster bilateral ties in various fields.

