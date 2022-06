In the video, workers were trying to lift a derailed car using a crane but the car’s huge weight caused the crane to lose balance and get titled to one side.

There is no word on any injuries following this incident.

The train derailed after hitting an excavator that was on the railroad in Iran’s South Khorasan province.

22 people died and dozens sustained injuries in the derailment. The derailed train was travelling from the northeastern city of Mashahd to Yazd.