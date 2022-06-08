Wednesday, June 8, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyIncidents

Day of mourning declared in Iran’s Yazd Province over rail accident

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran train derailment

Iran’s government has declared Thursday a public day of mourning in the province of Yazd over a deadly rail accident that killed a number of people.

The Iranian interior minister approved the decision following an order from President Ebrahim Raisi.

Meanwhile, Mehran Fatemi, Yazd’s governor, issued a joint statement along with the representative of Iran’s leader in Yazd over the train derailment.

The statement offered condolences over the derailment of the train that was carrying pilgrims from the city of Mashahd to Yazd.

It also described the accident as “very painful” and sympathized with the families who lost their loved ones in the train crash.

The incident happened at nearly 5 am on Wednesday, killing 21 people. Scores were injured.

The train got derailed after crashing into an excavator that had stopped on the railroad. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks