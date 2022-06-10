Friday, June 10, 2022
Iran train accident victims mourned

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran train accident victims mourned

A funeral procession was held on Friday in the Iranian city of Yazd for the victims of a train accident that left at least 22 people dead and dozens more wounded.

Some of the bodies were sent to their hometowns for burial, the director general of the Yazd Province Disaster Management Organization, Mohammad Ali Malekzadeh, said.

The passenger train, which was reportedly carrying over 400 passengers and crew, derailed on Wednesday near the city of Tabas in South Khorassan Province after colliding with an excavator.

The excavator had reportedly been working on the site as part of an operation to replace railroad ties.

Initial results of an investigation into the accident show that high speed and obstruction on the rail tipped over 11 carriages of the train.

