Iran train accident victims mourned

Some of the bodies were sent to their hometowns for burial, the director general of the Yazd Province Disaster Management Organization, Mohammad Ali Malekzadeh, said.

The passenger train, which was reportedly carrying over 400 passengers and crew, derailed on Wednesday near the city of Tabas in South Khorassan Province after colliding with an excavator.

The excavator had reportedly been working on the site as part of an operation to replace railroad ties.

Initial results of an investigation into the accident show that high speed and obstruction on the rail tipped over 11 carriages of the train.