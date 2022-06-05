Iran’s Judiciary rejects rumors on ‘suspicious’ death of ‘aerospace scientist’

Over the past days, reports have been circulating in some media outlets and social media platforms claiming that Ayoob Entezari, identified as “an aerospace genius,” died last week “under suspicious circumstances.”

The reports claimed the individual took part in the development of Iran’s UAVs and missiles at the Yazd Institute of Technology. Some also tried to fuel speculation that the Israeli Mossad spy agency had been behind what was portrayed as a “murder.”

On Saturday, however, the Judiciary’s branch in the central Iranian province of Yzad rejected those claims as untrue and said the individual was an ordinary employee of an industrial firm and died of an illness at hospital.

In a statement, it said a relative of the deceased individual had first initiated the rumors to “make himself seen” on social media. The relative, it added, will be punished accordingly.