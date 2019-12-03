Top Iranian Knowledge-Based Firms Awarded by VP

Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari, and Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani attended a ceremony marking the National Day of Export, held in Tehran on Monday.

In the event, six knowledge-based companies were awarded as the country’s best exporters. The firms include AryoGen Pharmed, MAPNA Group, Haft Almas Industries, Sanati Doodeh Fam, Behdash Chemical, and Tractor Foundry.

In addition, 44 top exporters received awards for their performance in the current Iranian year, which began in March 2019.

During the event, which celebrated the National Day of Export for the 23rd year, arrangements were made for raising the value of exports to 15 neighboring countries to $100 billion, and for offering incentives to the top exporters.