Top Iranian Cmdr. in Iraq, meets counterpart, defense, interior ministers

The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran affirmed Tehran’s commitment to safeguarding Iraq’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty against potential threats.

General Bagheri highlighted Iraq’s progress toward stability and development, emphasizing the invaluable legacy left by the martyrs Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mehdi Al-Muhandis for both nations. The two top Iranian and Iraqi anti-terror icons were assassinated in a US drone attack near Baghdad in 2020.

Moreover, Bagheri emphasized the potential for collaboration between Iran and Iraq in sharing their successful experiences combating terrorism.

The Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army expressed gratitude for the Islamic Republic’s sincere collaboration in countering ISIS and honored the memory of Martyr Soleimani, underlining the significance of the strategic partnership in combating terrorism and fostering regional stability.

Bagheri also met with the Iraqi defense minister.

The focus of the meeting revolved around the significance of aligned views on critical regional and international issues, particularly regarding the Gaza conflict and the Palestinian cause, showcasing the close positions of both nations.

Bagheri emphasized the amplified importance of defense and security relations between the two countries, stressing that despite various available fields and capacities, the collaboration between their armed forces remains underutilized.

The Iranian commander further met with Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, the Iraqi Prime Minister where the two sides discussed efforts to ensure border security and disarm terrorist elements.

Bagheri highlighted existing evidence and concerns regarding the presence of certain terrorist elements along the borders.

He stressed the importance of the Iraqi government’s continuous actions until complete disarmament and elimination of these groups from the region.