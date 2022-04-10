In Hormuz Island , there are 20 types of home-made bread, whose lovely smell wafts through many neighborhoods of the island during baking. They all make perfect travel gifts. Most of the bread types are made of flour, oil, and sugar, with the most famous one being Tomshi bread. This bread made of soil of the mountain.

How To Make Tomshi Bread

The soil of the mountain is used by the locals to bake fish and bread, and make pickles, jams, and sauces.