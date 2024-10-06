Iran’s boys, girls Taekwondo teams make history, crowned in world champions

These competitions, which featured 936 athletes from 96 countries, began on Tuesday in the city of Chuncheon, South Korea, and concluded on Sunday with the Iranian national teams taking first place in both the girls’ and boys’ categories.

The Iranian girls’ team secured 4 gold medals and 1 silver, earning first place. The South Korean and Croatian teams finished second and third, respectively.

The Iranian boys’ team also excelled, winning 3 gold medals, 1 silver, and 2 bronze, becoming world champions. South Korea and Uzbekistan took second and third places in the boys’ category.