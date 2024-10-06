Media WireFeatured NewsSport

Iran’s boys, girls Taekwondo teams make history, crowned in world champions

By IFP Media Wire

The Iranian boys and girls Taekwondo teams have grabbed seven gold medals, two silver, and three bronze at the World Championships in South Korea, claiming the title of world champions for the first time.

These competitions, which featured 936 athletes from 96 countries, began on Tuesday in the city of Chuncheon, South Korea, and concluded on Sunday with the Iranian national teams taking first place in both the girls’ and boys’ categories.

The Iranian girls’ team secured 4 gold medals and 1 silver, earning first place. The South Korean and Croatian teams finished second and third, respectively.

The Iranian boys’ team also excelled, winning 3 gold medals, 1 silver, and 2 bronze, becoming world champions. South Korea and Uzbekistan took second and third places in the boys’ category.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks