Time for US to Lift Sanctions: Iran’s Chief Negotiator

Iran’s top negotiator at the Vienna talks says it is time for the United States to lift sanctions against Iran and return to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Abbas Araqchi said the negotiating teams present in the talks have not yet decided on some key issues.

“Talks on reviving the JCPOA will continue after the May 21 deadline,” he said, referring to the date when an agreement between Iran and the IAEA expires.

“The Iranian delegation is leaving Vienna hoping that it can resume work next week,” said the senior negotiator.

He further expressed hope that the discussions will produce the desired outcome.

Araqchi further underlined that Iran will, later on, decide on the possibility of continuing its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).