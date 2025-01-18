IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsJudiciary

Judiciary: Two prominent judges shot dead in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
An armed infiltrator in Iran’s Supreme Court carried out on Saturday morning a planned assassination of two veteran judges “known for their fight against crimes against national security, espionage, and terrorism,” the Media Center of the Judiciary announced.

Ali Razini, 71, and Gholamreza Moghiseh, 66, were killed in the act.

Initial investigations reveal that the assailant had no case in the Supreme Court and was not a visitor to its branches.

Immediately after the terrorist act, efforts were made to arrest the armed individual, who quickly committed suicide.

According to initial reports, a third judge along with his bodyguard were also targeted in the assassination attempt, who sustained injuries.

Investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the masterminds behind the terrorist act.

