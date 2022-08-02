Thousands of people test positive for Covid in Iran in 24 hours

The figures also showed that 9,350 people tested positive for the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The new infections included 1,431 hospitalizations.

Covid has so far killed 142,134 people in Iran since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago.

The daily death toll from the virus is nearing the 100 mark weeks after Iran saw several days of zero fatalities amid a downward trend in the pandemic.

The soaring deaths and new cases are driven by a new sub-strain of Covid’s Omicron variant.

Officials also blame the rising numbers partly on people’s failure to get their booster shots of the vaccine and strictly stick to health protocols.