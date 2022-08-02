Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Thousands of people test positive for Covid in Iran in 24 hours

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

Covid has killed 74 people from Monday to Tuesday in Iran. That’s according to Iranian health ministry figures released on Tuesday.

The figures also showed that 9,350 people tested positive for the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The new infections included 1,431 hospitalizations.

Covid has so far killed 142,134 people in Iran since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago.

The daily death toll from the virus is nearing the 100 mark weeks after Iran saw several days of zero fatalities amid a downward trend in the pandemic.

The soaring deaths and new cases are driven by a new sub-strain of Covid’s Omicron variant.

Officials also blame the rising numbers partly on people’s failure to get their booster shots of the vaccine and strictly stick to health protocols.

