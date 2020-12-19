Third Wave of COVID-19 Contained in Iran Thanks to People’s Cooperation: Rouhani

The Iranian president has expressed gratitude to people for their cooperation in helping contain a third surge in the coronavirus outbreak.

President Hassan Rouhani thanked citizens for observing health protocols and restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the disease.

“The third wave of the coronavirus outbreak was extremely formidable, but people’s unity, rapport and trust in medical personnel saved the country from this daunting wave,” he noted.

The president then touched upon figures and reports on the status of the coronavirus disease in the country.

“Fortunately, with the measures adopted, the enforcement of restrictions and people’s cooperation in respecting health protocols, now there are no ‘red’ cities across the country, which has made us very happy and which has been the result of people’s efforts and cooperation,” he noted.

However, he noted that any laxity in abiding by health protocols could result in another surge in the disease.

“The fact that we do not have any ‘red’ cities now does not mean this situation is lasting and permanent, and inattention to health regulations will definitely create problems for us,” he said.

“So, wearing masks and observing social distancing rules should remain on the agenda, and social meetings as well as family gatherings should be avoided,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president said the country takes pride in witnessing a positive economic growth rate in the second and third quarters of 2020 despite enemy’s sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the country’s economic growth is expected to remain positive for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.