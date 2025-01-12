Third round of Iran-E3 talks to begin in Geneva on Monday

The two-day discussions will also include the European Union’s Deputy Foreign Policy Chief, Enrique Mora.

Previous rounds were held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York in October and in Geneva on December 9.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei has stated that a wide range of topics, including regional issues, bilateral relations with the EU, and nuclear matters, will be discussed.

He added that the talks are part of an ongoing process agreed upon earlier, aiming to advance dialogues between Iran and the European trio. The nuclear issue and sanctions relief are among the key topics.

China and Russia are also being kept informed about the discussions.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi clarified that Iran is willing to negotiate within the JCPOA framework, “which means commitments in exchange for lifting sanctions, but will not engage in talks with the US due to its withdrawal from the nuclear agreement.”

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also reiterated Iran’s readiness for constructive and prompt negotiations on its nuclear program, aiming for an agreement based on trust-building and sanctions relief, as outlined in the original JCPOA framework.