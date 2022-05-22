Thick layers of duct make Tehran air quality unsafe for sensitive groups

The company says the air quality is now unsafe for sensitive groups in areas with heavy traffic. It says this is due to no effective wind over the past hours coupled with high morning congestion in the city.

The company says it expects a further increase in suspended particles in late Sunday and this will continue into Monday, when poor air quality is expected to spread across Tehran.

The average figure for Tehran’s air quality index hit 114 over the past 24 hours, which is unsafe for sensitive groups.