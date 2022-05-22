Sunday, May 22, 2022
Thick layers of duct make Tehran air quality unsafe for sensitive groups

By IFP Editorial Staff
Air pollution

Tehran Air Quality Company says the Iranian capital city is once again unhealthy for sensitive groups to breathe in due to the thick layers of dust and other particles.

The company says the air quality is now unsafe for sensitive groups in areas with heavy traffic. It says this is due to no effective wind over the past hours coupled with high morning congestion in the city.

The company says it expects a further increase in suspended particles in late Sunday and this will continue into Monday, when poor air quality is expected to spread across Tehran.

The average figure for Tehran’s air quality index hit 114 over the past 24 hours, which is unsafe for sensitive groups.

