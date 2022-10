The unnamed source said the ‘thugs’ engaged in an armed conflict with security forces in Zahedan for about half an hour, but eventually fled the scene.

The attack came a day after gunmen and separatists attacked a police station in the city near the Makki Mosque.

The terrorist attack left at least 19 people dead, including 5 security forces, and dozens more injured.

Sistan and Baluchestan borders Pakistan and has witnessed several terror attacks over the past years.