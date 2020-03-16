Tehran’s Representative in Assembly of Experts Dies of COVID-19

Born in 1941 in Googad, Golpayegan, he sat at the feet of Imam Khomeini and other grand Ayatollahs in the Islamic Seminary of Qom.

He had won a seat in the Assembly of Experts – a body tasked with choosing the Leader and overseeing his performance – in 2016 thanks to being on the list of candidates supported by reformist leader Seyyed Mohammad Khatami.

Up to now several Iranian senior officials have lost their lives because of the novel coronavirus.

