Tehran’s Iconic Milad Tower Turns Red on World AIDS Day

The tower turned red in a bid to support the HIV patients as well as raise awareness about this disease.

World AIDS Day offers an important platform to highlight the role of communities at a time when reduced funding and a shrinking space for civil society are putting the sustainability of services and advocacy efforts in jeopardy.

The theme of this year’s World AIDS Day is “Communities make the difference”. The red ribbon is the universal symbol of awareness and support for people living with HIV. Wearing a ribbon is a way to raise awareness on and during the run up to World AIDS Day.