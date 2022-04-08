Tehran’s dusty air ‘very hazardous,’ people urged to stay indoors

Tehran’s Air Quality Index was reported on Friday to be standing at an average of 416, meaning it is “very hazardous.”

Citizens, especially the elderly and other sensitive groups, have been asked to avoid activities outdoors on Friday and Saturday.

Meteorologist Mohammad Asghari said the dust particles originally arose from the deserts of Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Syria before travelling all the way to the Iranian capital.

It is predicted that Tehran and many other Iranian cities will once again experience such a weather quality given a lack of downpours across the Middle East.

Earlier, Hamed Yazdi, who heads Tehran’s Crisis Management Department, said an emergency meeting would be held to address the situation. The possibility of Tehran Province’s shutdown would be discussed during the session, he said.