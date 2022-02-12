Saturday, February 12, 2022
Tehran waives PCR test requirement for Iranian pilgrims returning home

Iran has canceled the requirement for Iranian pilgrims to have a negative Covid-19 test result upon returning home from holy shrines in Iraq.

Nevertheless, the issue will be reviewed by the National Coronavirus Task Force given that some officials have objected to the waiver.

As the deputy health minister says, the waiver could even be reversed.

Another problem which has emergence has been the Iraqi visitors travelling to Iran without having a negative coronavirus test result.

“One of the problems we have seen over the past two days on flights carrying pilgrims to Iran has been the presence of Iraqi pilgrims and passengers without having a negative COVID-19 test result,” says an informed source.

This is while the waiver was only supposed to apply to Iranian pilgrims returning home.

According to Fars News Agency, however, now many Iraqi pilgrims get on flights to Iran without having a negative PCR test result and no one is paying attention to this issue.

