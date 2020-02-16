Tehran University to Host Int’l Nanotechnology Conference

The Aras International Campus of the University of Tehran is to hold the conference in cooperation with a number of Iraqi universities with the aim of developing international scientific cooperation between professors and researchers of Islamic Republic of Iran and universities of Iraq and Syria, the Campus chief said.

In addition to presenting the latest research findings and achievements, the conference will expand the scope of scientific and research interactions between professors and students attending the conference, the official added.

Participants can submit their papers to this conference until February 29, 2020 in one of the fields of nano-chemistry, nano-materials, nano-medicine, nano-coating, nano-fluids, nano-physics, nano-biotechnology, nano-composite, nano-electronics and nano-industry, toxicology and safety of nano-materials, nano-sciences in food industry, nano-sciences in agriculture, nano-sciences in environment and other related matters.

The papers can be emailed to the Conference Secretariat at info@ut2020.ir

Those interested can also get more information on the conference website.