Tehran University launches Technology management center

The inauguration ceremony of the Technology and Commercialization Management Center was held at the management faculty of Tehran University on Monday.

Dr. Mohammad Moqimi, President of the University of Tehran was one of the keynote speakers of the ceremony.

He described the inauguration of the technology management and commercialization center as a step forward aimed at “bridging industry and university.”

“Strengthening the bonds between industry and university is an important issue, topping the agenda of the University of Tehran… The inauguration of the Technology Management and Commercialization Center is in line with boosting the knowledge-based products…” he underscored.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has already dubbed the current Iranian calendar year 1401 (starting on March 21) “Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating”. This is part of a national campaign placing further emphasis on the adoption of a scientific and technological approach to boosting economic resilience and sustainability in Iran.

Meanwhile, Dr. Taher Roshandel Arbatani, Dean of the School of Management of the University of Tehran, highlighted the commercialization of knowledge as “a highly important segment in the value chain of any knowledge-based product”.

“The effective communication between management and industry can help many Iranian businesses thrive and prosper,” he noted.

The Technology and Commercialization Management Center will be built in a 25,000 square meter area at the Faculty of Management of Tehran University.

The center funded by HiWeb Company, will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including an 800-seat conference room, training halls, a sports salon, and a swimming pool.